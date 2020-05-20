Cabinet Sub-Committee recommends intra and inter district transport movement

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government is ready to restart intra and inter district bus services. Cabinet Sub Committee today, in its meeting, recommended to start intra-district and inter-district movement of transport by keeping the safety standard in consideration.

Cabinet Sub Committee was attended by chairmanship of Mahender Singh, its Suresh Bhardwaj, Bikram Singh and Govind Singh Thakur.

Committee also decided that a COVID safety culture would be generated through strengthening of IEC activities and transport sector. It asked authorities to explore the possibilities of including NOC of mining in the Investment Promotion Bill and simplifying the procedures of mining.

To boost economy, directions were given to explore possibilities of simplifying forest clearances and steps were proposed to expedite FCA cases. It also recommended to establish three fully automatic additional weigh motion bridges at Swarghat, Nalagarh and Damtal.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening the Information Technology department as it plays a vital role in facilitating education sector and other departments as well. To fill up the employer and potential employee gap, a skill register has been developed by the IT department, in which people can register themselves.