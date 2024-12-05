Shimla: The Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, the summer retreat of the President of India, is set to host an exclusive Winter Fest on December 7, 2024. The one-day event will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, aligning with the President’s vision of transforming the President’s Estates into vibrant cultural hubs.

According to a spokesperson for Rashtrapati Niwas, the festival will feature an array of captivating performances, including a special presentation by the Himachal Pradesh Orchestra Band, Harmony of Pines, traditional group dances by local artists, and a singing performance by an Indian Idol participant.

The event will also provide visitors with a chance to experience Himachali culture through authentic local crafts and food stalls, offering a taste of traditional cuisine and craftsmanship.

A Cultural Landmark Welcoming Thousands

Since its public opening in April 2023, Rashtrapati Niwas has emerged as a cultural landmark, attracting over 1.1 lakh visitors. The estate has offered an immersive experience to tourists and locals alike, blending historical significance with cultural enrichment.

Visitors interested in attending the Winter Fest can make bookings through the official website or register at the reception desk upon arrival. The event promises to be a unique opportunity to explore Himachal’s heritage in the serene backdrop of the Rashtrapati Niwas.