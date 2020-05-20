Shimla: Senior BJP leader and three times Theog Legislature Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest today evening. He was 59.

He was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

Rakesh Verma had entered Vidhan Sabha in 1993 by defatting then CM aspirant and Congress stalwart Vidya Stokes from Theog assembly constituency. He again represented the assembly segment in 2003 and 2007.

Rakesh Verma is credited for connected remote villages of Theog assembly segment with motorable road. Rakesh Verma was elected to the Vidhan Sabha at a tender age of 32 on BJP ticket by defeating Congress stalwart and then CM aspirant Vidya Stokes from the strong Congress bastion Theog. Though, he lost to her in 1998 assembly election, but Verma forced her to switched to the nearby Kumarsen legislative assembly segment in 2003. He won from Theog in 2003 as an independent candidate and again in 2007 he defeated Congress candidate. He contested 2007 election as an independent candidate.

In 2012 he contested agaoin on BJP ticket from newly shaped Theog assembly segment, and lost to old political rival Vidya Stokes with narrow margin. He again lost in 2017 assembly segment to a CPM candidate.