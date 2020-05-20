Shimla: despite best effort from the state government and meticulously following every precaution by its native, the Coronavirus pandemic is slowly spreading in the state of Himachal. Today only virus cases have crossed 100 mark as 12 new positive cases were reported, 11 from Kangra district, while 1 case is tested from Kullu district, taking the total tally to 104.

In Kangra, all the 11 persons had returned from Mumbai on May 18. They were being kept in institutional quarantine. After five persons tested positive in the morning, six new cases were registered later in the day. This is the biggest single day rise in cases in the district. All 11 patients were shifted to the coronavirus containment centre in Baijnath today.

Total cases in Kangra district have jumped to 32, with 25 active cases.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man of Ani area in Kullu district was tested Coronavirus positive at the medical college in Mandi. The man had arrived in Kullu on May 18 from Mumbai along with nine other persons. Kullu administration clarified that positive youth was under institutional quarantine and didn’t come in contact with any person. This is first positive case in Kullu district. Meanwhile, test of other nine were tested negative.