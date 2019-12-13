Debt-ridden Himachal purchases 229 vehicles for 43 Depts., spent over 20 crores

Debt-ridden Himachal Pradesh has spent staggering Rs. 20,28,45,007 for purchasing 229 vehicles for 43 departments, board and corporation.

As per the information tabled in the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, the state government has bought all these vehicles in a previous financial year upto 15 January 2019.

The Government has shell out more on luxury vehicles. Govt has bought 11 each Toyota Innova and Toyota Fortuner. Out of these, the State Secretariat has got 7 Toyota Fortuner of worth Rs. 2,22,50,466. The Governor office has received one Mercedes Benz E 350-d worth 70 Lakhs, while H.P. State Electricity Board Ltd has been given new Ford Endeavour Titanium Model.

Out of total 229 vehicles the Police Department has received 89 vehicles, which includes 46 bikes and 30 vehicles were bought for the IPH Department.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has debt of over 50,000 crores and every year the state government depends on central funding and loans to pay salaries for its employees. Amidst all these facts, spending over 20 crores in a year on just vehicles in not justified, which only putting unnecessary pressure on the state exchequer.