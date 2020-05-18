Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda for allotting one Bulk Drug Park for the State.

The state CM, in a letter to the Union Minister, said that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as an important hub for manufacturing of bulk drugs and generic medicines and captured a major portion of market within the country and outside.

Thakur said that units located in the State have shown great interest in establishing a Bulk Drug Park in the State preferably in Baddi-Barotiwala area of Solan district which was already a pharma hub.

Chief Minister said the Union Government has announced a beneficial scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Material/Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the country.

He said that this scheme proposed by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers would enable the Indian Pharmaceutical Industries to attain global competitiveness, self-reliance and adaptation of state-of-the-art technologies in manufacturing vital drugs and chemicals.

Jai Ram Thakur said that if such Bulk Drug Park was allotted for Himachal Pradesh, the State would surely emerge as the most prominent hub of production of APIs and Drug Intermediates in the country catering to the needs of drug industry both nationally and internationally.