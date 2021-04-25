Shimla: Higher and middle reaches of the state has recently witnessed untimely snowfall and devastating hailstorm, which has substantially destroyed apple and stone fruit crops in many parts of the states.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hold a high-level meeting to review the losses caused to crops and fruits in the State due to untimely snow, hailstorm and heavy rains and directed the Deputy Commissioners of the State to assess the losses to the crops in their respective district so that the loss and damage report could be sent to the Centre for getting relief.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Deputy Commissioners to direct the insurance agencies to send their agents to assess the losses to the crops that had been covered under the Crop Insurance Scheme so that the farmers and horticulturists could be provided compensation immediately.

Congress president with aggrieved fruit grower

State Chief Minister acknowledged that untimely snow and hailstorm have caused heavy losses to the apple, wheat and peas in almost all the district of the State.

Congress state President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Sunday visited Theog assembly constituency and assured fruit growers to take up their issues with the state government.

CMP leader Sanjay Chauhan has also raised the issue. He claimed that the hailstorm and snowfall have damaged crops more than Rs 1500 crore and demanded the state government assess the losses immediately and provide appropriate compensation to the affected fruit growers.

Chief Whip in Vidhan Sabha and former Horticulture Minister Narinder Bragta has suggested constituting a high-power committee under the chairmanship of a senior minister and Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh to review the loss of orchardists so that the Central Government can be made aware of the assessment report of the loss immediately.