Shimla: Though, Coronavirus pandemic has forced to close educational institutes, but universities in Himachal Pradesh are reaching out to the students and imparting education through online sources. The state is under lockdown from last 55 days, and in this lockdown, the state universities have completed up to 90 per cent of the syllabus.

The state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, today, interacted with the Vice Chancellors of various Universities through video conference and took feedback on academic activities at the university level.

Universities are of opinion of promoting online library facility for learners. Vice-Chancellors apprised the Governor that the research work is going on and committees have been formed for the entrance examinations.

Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla Prof. Sikandar Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Horticulture and Forestry University Nauni Prof. Paraminder Kaushal, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Palampur Prof. Ashok Saryal, Vice Chancellor of Technical University Hamirpur Prof. S.P. Bansal, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Mandi Prof. C.L Chaman and Vice Chancellor of Atal Medical and Research University Nerchowk Mandi Prof. Surender Kashyap participated in the video conference.

The Governor also took information on use of various online portal, preparation of examinations as per University Grants Commission guidelines and roadmap for next session, role of university during COVID-19, status report of online education and classes till date, role of volunteers, teaching facility in Hindi etc.