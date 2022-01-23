Shimla: With the arrest of congress office bearers with possession of illicit liquor, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that Congress has thoroughly exposed.

Chief Minister claimed that the government hasn’t patronized the drug mafia and with the arrest of Congress leader of Hamirpur, opposition Congress stood thoroughly exposed.

Taking a potshot at the opposition party, Chief Minister stated that the Congress has been accusing the present government of patronising the liquor mafia and now it’s before the public as to who is indulging in such a crime.

Jai Ram Thakur assured to take stringent action against guilty. He stated that the govt won’t allow anyone to play with precious human life.