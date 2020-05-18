Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched ‘One Nation One Ration’ card scheme under the Interstate Portability Scheme of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs for all migrant labourers.

Chief Minister said that One Nation One Ration Card Scheme would help the consumers to take ration from any fair price shop in the country. He said that this would be done through National Portability Scheme of Ration Card.

One Nation One Ration Card Scheme would benefit about 67 crore people of the country and lakhs of people of the State.

The Union Government has decided to provide free food grain for two months to about eight crore migrant labourers of the country. Those labourers who do not have ration card would also be provided free five-kilogram wheat or rice per person and one-kilogram pulse per month, he added.

Chief Minister claimed of allocating 2864.46 tonne food grains to Himachal Pradesh under One Nation One Ration Card Scheme, which would go a long way in facilitating the State Government to provide this ration to the targeted groups at the earliest.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu, Secretary State Civil and Supplies Amitabh Awasthi, Director Food and Civil Supplies Abid Hussain Sadiq were also present on the occasion among others