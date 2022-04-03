Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced higher pay scales for the state government employees.

During Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, CM announced a higher pay scale for government employees on completion of two years’ tenure of regular service.

He also announced a higher pay scale for the Junior Office Assistants (IT) on completion of two years of regular service.

Lauding the role of employees, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the employees play important role in the execution of the policies and schemes of the government up to the ground level.