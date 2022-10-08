Bulk Drug Park to herald 2nd Industrial revolution in the State, especially in the pharmaceutical sector: CM

Shimla: The Steering Committee of the Union Government has given approval to the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the Bulk Drug Park. The Drug Park is to come up at Haroli in District Una.

Expressing pleasure on the consent given by the Scheme Selection Committee for the Bulk Drug Park, the Chief Minister said,

“Final approval of this project of National Importance will herald the 2nd Industrial revolution in the State, especially in the Pharmaceutical sector”.

He also added that this project was a result of ‘Double Engine Government’ (of Centre and State), that works in unison and strengthened the Spirit of Competitive and Cooperative Federalism.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government and the department industries were committed to executing both Medical Device Park & Bulk Drug Park in time bound manner so that the entire region could reap the benefits of these mega projects.

Terming it a historic moment for the State, the Chief Minister hoped that the Drug Park would ensure the retention of existing pharma formulation units in the state. He also appreciated the stupendous task accomplished by the team of the Industries department and E&Y consultants.

The Drug Park would be implemented through Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Limited which would be State Implementing Agency (SIA).

Industries Minister, Bikram Singh Thakur said that the state Department of Industries had submitted the DPR of Bulk Drug Park to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India on 3rd October 2022.

Director Industries, Rakesh Prajapati made a detailed presentation of DPR during the meeting of the Scheme Steering Committee, Additional Director, Tilak Raj Sharma, HPSIDC team members and EY consultants were also present.