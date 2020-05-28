Medicine manufactured in Baddi being supplied to United States: CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has paid gratitude to the Pharma industry to provide their wholehearted support to the State Government to effectively fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state CM, while interacting with the members of CII Northern Region Committee on Life Science and Biotech/Pharma Industry through video conferencing from Shimla today, said the State Government has also extended its full support to the pharma industry of the State to ensure that their production goes uninterrupted.

He said that today over 90 per cent pharma industries have started its production and was catering to the health care need of not only of domestic consumers but the hydroxychloroquine manufacture by pharma industries at Baddi was being supplied to United States as well.

Chief Minister said that State Government was contemplating to create such infrastructure in Baddi-Barotiwala area of Solan district where workers working in various industries could be accommodated in the event of emergent situation. He said that basic infrastructure in Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial area would be strengthened to facilitate the industrialists as well as workers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that due to Coronavirus pandemic, the State Government had put restrictions on inter State movement in the Baddi-Barotiwala area but now the State Government had decided to give relaxation in it and allow free movement with few restrictions to the workers working in the industrialists units coming for Tri City.