Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded the Union Government to relax the land criteria for the State keeping in view the topography of Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter written to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as hub for manufacturing of bulk drugs and generics. He said that the units located in the State have shown great interest in establishing a Bulk Drug Park in the State preferably in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area of Solan district.

CM demanded to relax the condition of land requirement to about 300-400 acres from 1600 acres to Himachal Pradesh for establishing Bulk Drug Park keeping in view the geographic conditions of the State.

Thakur apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh was in the forefront for growth and development of pharma industry and it might not be possible to provide such a huge piece of land at one place.

Chief Minister appreciated the Union Government for announcing a highly beneficial scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials/Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the State for attaining self-reliance in manufacturing of drugs and to promote and incentivize domestic manufacturing of key pharma ingredients.

He said that the scheme proposed by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers would enable the Indian Pharmaceutical industry to attain global competitiveness, self-reliance and adoption of state-of-the-art technologies in manufacturing vital drugs and chemicals.