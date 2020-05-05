Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested another positive case today. As per information a person (21) from Sarkaghat in Mandi district was tested positive for Coronavirus and was referred to the IGMC on Monday night due to need for dialysis.

He has died from illness. It’s learned that, he has returned from Noida and was having problem in his kidney. He was admitted at Nerchock medical college, and was referred to IGMC Shimla, where he was tested positive for killer virus. Now doctors and other medical staff at IGMC Shimla have been quarantined.

Earlier, yesterday, one case of positive Coronavirus was tested at at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital at Nerchowk, Mandi. He hailed form Jogindernagar in Mandi district. Now the administration has traced as many as 27 people, who had come in contact with him.

He had returned from Delhi on April 29, and had travelled with four other persons. The Mandi district health authority has put all contacts under strict observation.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has now 42 virus cases, and 2 are active and 2 have killed by the bug. Total 7898 person have been tested in Himachal 15777 have been put under surveillance and 6831 have completed the period of observation.

Nationwide, Coronavirus cases are increasing at alarming rate and about to cross 50,000 cases and over 1650 have killed from the virus. Alone in Maharashtra positive cases have crossed 15,000 mark. Virus cases in Chandigarh and Punjab are also adding with alarming speed.