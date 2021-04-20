Dharamshala: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kangra district administration has decided to impose a night curfew with immediate effect till further orders. This night curfew will start from 8:00 pm and will remain till 6:00 am. However, curfew will be imposed throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that the decision has to be taken in order to break this coronavirus chain.

He informed that essential stores like medical stores, milk and vegetables will remain open during curfew. He informed that government and private offices in the district will also remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and only 50 percent of staff will be allowed in the offices during working hours.

This order will not be applicable to central institutions like banks, Central University, LIC. Except for the wedding ceremony, all other political, social and cultural events will be banned throughout the district. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. For the wedding ceremonies, permission has to be obtained from the administration on the online portal as before. During this time, buses will continue to operate with a 50 percent occupancy.

People coming from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and those returning from the Kumbh Mela and Vrindavan Dham yatra will have to stay in home isolation for seven days. It will be the responsibility of the representatives of every panchayat and municipal bodies to ensure that the RT PCR test of these passengers will be conducted after the completion of seven days period.

He also said that stern action will be taken against those who will be found flouting home isolation rules. Police could even file an FIR against such persons.

During this time, hotels in the district will not be closed. However, hotel staff will have to get themselves tested once in seven to 15 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“An area where more than five cases are found will be declared as containment zone” he added.