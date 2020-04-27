Nahan: The CM HP Essential Medicine Helpline started by the state government is proving to be a boon for the people across the state in this hard time due to nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of Coronavirus epidemic.

The Sirmaur district administration is also operating a medical helpline so that no patient has to face any trouble for getting medicines. The telephone numbers of medicine stores in various blocks of the district have been shared with the people and so far, more than 1500 people have taken the benefit of this helpline by getting essential medicines at their homes in far-flung areas.

According to Assistant Drug Controller of the Sirmaur district Sunny Kaushal, 52 requests have been received from the district under CM HP Essential Medicine Helpline, out of which 48 have been resolved and remaining four will be also provided help at the earliest. He said that most of the cases have come on the helpline who are under treatment from other states. In all such cases, every effort has been made to manage medicines for patients in their areas from where they can take their medicines during the curfew relaxation. Apart from this, for patients who cannot go themselves or for elderly people, this facility is being provided at their door-step.

President, District Sirmaur Chemists and Drug Alliance Rakesh Malhotra said that about 1500 home deliveries have been made in the district since 1 April, 2020. The medicines are being delivered to all those areas from where phone calls for medicines are being made through the CM HP Essential Medicine Helpline or by coordinating with the district’s drug dealers under the Medicine Helpline of the district administration.

The district administration recently provided medicines to heart and diabetic patient in Ronhat area, about 160 km from district headquarter, Nahan. He said that as per the guidelines of the state government and the district administration, the District Sirmaur Chemists and Drug Alliance has made medicines available to the people especially the elderly according to their need so that they do not have to leave the house in lockdown period.