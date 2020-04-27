Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Electricity department is working on installing smart electricity meters to simplifying the process of meter reading.

Additional Chief Secretary, Power and Forest Ram Subhag Singh, in a meeting with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhawan today, apprised the Governor that the state has nearly 22 lakh electricity consumers and the state government was working on replacing old meters with smart meters.

In the first phase, about 1.50 lakh meters would be changed to smart meters in Shimla and Dharamshala smart cities and the process would be completed within one year, Singh apprised the Governor. All old reading meters would be changed within two-three years in the entire state and that would resolve the problem of door-to-door meter reading. It would also be helpful in two-way communication, ACS further added.

The Governor also discussed revival strategies after lockdown. Ram Subhag Singh apprised steps and measures being undertaken by the state government during the lockdown period.

Singh said that the government was working on revival strategies after lockdown due to Coronavirus so that various economic and developmental activities could be streamlined. He said that the state government has also set up task force for revival of all such activities after lockdown.