Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to enhance its disaster preparedness by installing Doppler Weather Radar Stations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and expanding HAM radio training for emergency response personnel. The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) systems play a vital role in early warning systems by detecting intense rainfall, snowstorms, cloudbursts, and avalanches. These radar stations use radio waves to monitor precipitation intensity, wind speed, and atmospheric movements, providing real-time data for accurate weather forecasting. With Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti being highly prone to landslides, flash floods, and heavy snowfall, the installation of these radar stations is expected to improve disaster preparedness, minimize losses, and enhance response efforts. The Chief Secretary has directed the Deputy Commissioners of both districts to identify suitable locations for these stations.

The meeting also discussed the use of HAM radio communication in disaster management. Officials informed that 88 personnel in the state have already undergone HAM radio training, with examinations being conducted to assess their proficiency. Given the challenging terrain and frequent network disruptions in Himachal’s remote areas, it was decided to extend HAM radio training to firefighting and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. This step aims to establish a robust emergency communication network to ensure uninterrupted coordination during disasters.

Additionally, the state government is identifying 12 polytechnic institutions to be designated as Housing Training Centres for disaster management. These centers will provide specialized training to personnel to strengthen disaster response mechanisms.