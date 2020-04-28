4 years, Himachal demands for early clearance of 69 highways

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur demanded the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs. 536 crores for 27 projects, which includes 17 roads and 10 bridges project under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund for the State, keeping in view the geo-graphical conditions of the State.

Himachal Chief Minister, in a video conference of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways with the Chief Ministers, Public Works and Transport Ministers of States today, said that keeping in view the density of vehicular traffic on Shimla-Matour and Pathankot-Mandi National Highways, it was essential that periodic renewal and maintenance of these roads be ensured.

Jai Ram thakur demanded for providing adequate funds for this to the National Highways Authority of India. He said that 97 kms Sainj-Aut National Highway-305 including Jalori tunnel must be included under the World Bank Green National Highways Project.

The CM demanded for early clearance of 69 highways of the State so that work could be started at the earliest. He thanked him for according in principle approval to 25 National Highways to the State. He said that the State Government had also provided priority list to the Government of India and urged the Union Government to give sympathetic consideration to the proposal.

Chief Minister said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown thereafter work has been restarted on 11 projects on National Highways by following the guidelines of social distancing and disinfection of the Government of India. He said that National Highways Authority of India has also restarted seven projects in the State whereas about 200 workers were engaged.

Jai Ram Thakur also felt the need to strengthen the office of National Highways Authority of India in the State to expedite the work on various projects being executed by NHAI in the State.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured to consider state’s demand and stressed on smooth plying of goods carrier on highways as the Road Transport Ministry way playing a vital role in visualizing the dream of Prime Minister to make India a five trillion dollar economy.