Education Dept. exploring option to broadcast the study material on Radio

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to start e-learning and teaching for 10th and 12th standard students of the state through Doordarshan.

The online learning facility from home will be provided to students under Himachal Doordarshan Gyanshala programme from 17 April, 2020 onwards.

The education department has claimed of preparing programme according to the syllabus of HP School Education Board for 10th and 12th classes which would be telecast from 17 April for three hours from 10 AM to 1 PM for different subjects as per the time table.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the ‘Learning from Home- Har Ghar Pathshala’, a home-based teaching programme for the students from grades 9 to 12 during the lockdown period of Coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister said

“in order to ensure that the studies of the students does not suffer due to the curfew in the State due to corona pandemic, this programme would help the students to get access to online videos and worksheets from their homes on www.education.hp.gov.in and https//cut.ly/hargharpathshala.”

He said that this programme would start from 16 April, 2020 between 10 am to 1 pm daily till the regular opening of schools.

Jai Ram Thakur said that under this programme, all the students would regularly receive daily videos and home work through WhatsApp groups with teachers on important topics. Their homework would be regularly checked by the teachers and also provide feedback, he added.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the education department is also planning to broadcast the study material on TV/Radio/FM to cater every student of the State.