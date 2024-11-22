Solan – Shoolini University, Solan, has achieved an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.33 on a 4-point scale. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey toward academic excellence.

The NAAC assessment, recognized as one of the most credible quality benchmarks in higher education, evaluated the university on seven key criteria. Shoolini University excelled in Curricular Aspects, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Governance and Leadership, and Institutional Values and Best Practices. These areas were instrumental in securing the grade, underscoring the institution’s commitment to quality.

Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla described the achievement as a reflection of the collective effort of the Shoolini family. “This significant achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and excellence of our entire Shoolini family, which continuously strives to set higher standards. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the students, staff, and faculty members,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla expressed pride in the university’s dedication to fostering a supportive learning environment and promoting innovations in research. “This achievement underscores our commitment to creating a supportive learning environment that prepares students for today’s competitive world,” he stated. Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand highlighted the global ambitions of the university, calling the accreditation a vital step toward establishing Shoolini University as a Top 100 Global University.

NAAC accreditation serves as a benchmark for excellence in education, evaluating institutions on parameters such as governance, teaching methodologies, and student-centric initiatives. Attaining an A+ grade enhances the university’s reputation and boosts its appeal to employers and international academic collaborations.

The achievement is also a testament to Shoolini University’s rise as a hub for innovation and research. Since its inception in 2009, the university has prioritized biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences, and intellectual property development, fostering a Silicon Valley-style environment that has garnered national and international recognition.