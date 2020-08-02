Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has revised the admission process for its Undergraduate Programmes for the academic session 2020-21 in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

This year, the university will not be conducting an entrance test to fill the normal seats of UG programmes.

Academic Council decided that the basis of admission for normal seats shall be merit drawn on basis of marks obtained at 10+2 level examination in four subjects-English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Mathematics plus weightage of participation in sports/ NCC, NSS, scouting, co-curricular activities (if any).

The university offers three undergraduate programmes B Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B Sc (Hons) Forestry while B Tech Biotechnology is offered only at the COH&F Neri.

The candidates can download the counselling proforma from the university website and fill it as per the instructions mentioned on it. Those students who want to be considered for both normal as well as self-financing seats need to fill two separate proformas. A single page pdf file must be created, containing scanned filled counselling proforma along with legible documents mentioned in the checklist as provided in the counselling proforma. No column must be left blank.

The counselling proforma for normal seats and self-financing seats will be uploaded on the university website on 3rd August (afternoon) and 5th August (afternoon) respectively.

For normal seats: the scanned pdf file must be sent through email to [email protected] on or before 18th August, 2020. For self-financing seats: the scanned pdf file must be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 20th August, 2020. Every candidate must submit the duly filled counselling proforma in order to be considered for the admission. The detailed notification can be downloaded from the university website.