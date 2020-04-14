Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested another positive case today. A home quarantined 21-year-old youth is tested positive of Coronavirus in Kutheda village of Una district.

As per report, infected youth was came in contact with impacted Tablighi Jamaat attendees. He will be admitted Bhota Hospital in Hamirpur district. Now 11 positive cases have been reported from the same place.

Today 98 tests were conducted at IGMC Shimla (18), Tanda Hospital Kangra (60) and CRI Kasauli (20). Out of which 97 test were found negative, while 1 case found positive of Coronavirus.

With this case, now Himachal Pradesh has reported 33 positive cases. State has 16 active cases, while 4 cases were migrated from the state. 12 patients have recovered fully so far.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases have crossed 11,000 mark. Mahrashtra has reported about 2500 positive cases. Mumbai and Delhi have over 1500 cases. So far 368 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Total 34 States and Union Territories have reported cases. Only Sikkim and Lakshadweep haven’t reported Coronavirus cases so far.