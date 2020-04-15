Shimla: In wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the 73rd Himachal Day was today celebrated as a low-key affair with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the symbolic State level function held at The Ridge Shimla.

Chief Minister unfurled the tricolour and took salute from the Police contingent.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kondal, Deputy Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police S.R. Mardi, were present on the occasion among others.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya unfurled the Tricolour in the Raj Bhavan complex. Officials of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.

The Governor wished a happy and prosperous future and good health for the people of state. He hoped that the state would continue to move forward on the path of development.