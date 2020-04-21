Shimla: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide concessions to industrial, commercial including tourism sector, agriculture and other electricity consumers in the State.

The state chief minister revealed that the payment of electricity bills raised in the month of March for the consumption of February 2020 and for the month April, 2020 for the consumption of March, 2020 had been extended upto 30th April, 2020 without levy of late payment surcharge. He said that bills for the consumption of electricity of April would be raised in May and will be payable upto 31st May, 2020 without any late payment surcharge.

Chief Minister said that the payment of demand charges in respect of industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers for electricity consumption of April, 2020 would be billed in May, 2020 and for the consumption of May, 2020 to be billed in June, 2020 has been deferred till 30th June, 2020 and these charges would be recovered in three equal instalments during the months of July, August and September, 2020.

Jai Ram Thakur said that a rebate of one percent subject to maximum of Rs. 10,000 will be available for industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers who will pay the bills on or before 31st May, 2020 for the consumption of April, 2020 will be billed in May, 2020 and payment of bill on or before due date for consumption of May, 2020 will be billed in June, 2020.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited will ensure continuity of power supply to all consumers and no disconnection will be made till 31st May, 2020 due to non-recovery of electricity bills and late payment surcharge.

He said that these concessions would help the electricity consumers of the State to meet with the economic hardships being faced by them due to Coronavirus pandemic.