Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that 8,68,915 Farmers of the state is to be benefited from the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Under the scheme, Union Govt will deposit Rs. 2000 in the bank accounts of 8,68,915 farmers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna was being implemented in the State effectively in the wake of corona pandemic and targeted groups have received much needed relief.

He said that Government of India has given insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakhs to the health personnel engaged in combating Coronavirus pandemic. He said that the State Government has decided to give ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakhs to all the frontline workers of other departments engaged directly in fighting Coronavirus.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Rs. 500 as ex-gratia was being credited every month for next three months into the accounts of women account holders under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojna. He said under this, so far 5,90,306 beneficiaries have been benefitted by providing Rs. 29.5 crore.

Chief Minister said that all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna were being given one gas cylinder free of cost each month for three months. He said that out of 1,35,840 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, transfer had been initiated in favour of 130116 beneficiaries out of these 36,557 bookings were received and 34,654 refills were done.

Jai Ram Thakur said that State Government had also started paying of Rs. 2,000 to workers in March and April for their wage loss registered under H.P. Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He said that so far under this, 75,601 workers had been benefitted by spending Rs. 15.12 crore. He said that several MGNREGA workers would be benefitted through HP Buildings and Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has also provided enhanced social security pension to 569058 beneficiaries on which an amount of Rs. 217.85 crore had been spent.

He said that the Union Government has also decided to increase Collateral Security fee loan limit for women self help groups from present Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh to benefit these groups. He said that Women and Child Development Department has issued the instructions.