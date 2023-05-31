In a significant development, the Directorate of Elementary Education in Himachal Pradesh has announced the regularization of 563 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) who have completed two years of service on a contract basis.

Under the new orders issued by the Directorate, all principals and headmasters have been instructed to prioritize the verification of the teachers’ certificates and update their service books accordingly.

The regularization of services of 563 TGTs would provide job security and a sense of stability to the TGTs in their careers.