Dehra – Addressing concerns and speculation surrounding the HIMCARE scheme, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified its status during the state-level Independence Day function at Dehra. The Chief Minister reassured the public that the HIMCARE scheme remains in effect, with benefits continuing to be available at all government health institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

“In light of recent irregularities discovered within the HIMCARE scheme, we have decided to exclude private hospitals from its empanelment,” stated CM Sukhu. “However, I want to make it clear that the HIMCARE scheme has not been discontinued. The benefits of this scheme will continue to be accessible in all government health institutions,” he added, directly addressing the concerns of residents who rely on the scheme for healthcare services.

The Chief Minister’s clarification comes amidst a broader effort by the state government to enhance healthcare facilities in Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving medical services, particularly for cancer patients. “We are providing free treatment and 42 types of medicines to cancer patients, demonstrating our commitment to comprehensive healthcare,” Sukhu noted.