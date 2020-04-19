Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has accorded approval to regularise the services of contract employees who have completed three years of regular service as on 31st March, 2020 and who would be completing three years of regular services on 30th September, 2020.

The state Cabinet also decided to regularize the service eligible daily wagers/contingent paid employees who have completed five years of service as on 31st March, 2020 and who would be completing their five years on 30th September, 2020.

Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also accorded approval to fill up 13 posts of Clerks in Health and Family Welfare Department on compassionate ground and also gave consent to fill up one post of Director, Sainik Welfare Department through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on regular basis.