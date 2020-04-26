Rohru/Shimla: Seven houses were gutted in fire at Dungiyani village in Chirgaon Tehsil in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district. Property worth crores were gutted in the fire. 80 years old woman was also died in the fire incident.

It’s reported that 17 families were rendered homeless. The fire was started from a short circuit. The senior officers of the administration have visited the place to supervise the rescue and relief measures. The administration has provided interim relief to the affected families. Besides shifting them to another place, a community kitchen has also been established.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the death of 80 years old woman in fire incident. They have expressed heartfelt condolences with the family members and prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

The Chief Minister has condoled the families whose houses have been gutted in this incident and said that all possible assistance would be provided by the state government to them. A