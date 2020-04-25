Chopal legislature Balbir Verma donates 2,81,000 in COVID fund

Shimla: The people from Chopal assembly constituency of Shimla district presented cheques of Rs. 28.41 lakh to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today as contribution towards different COVID-19 Funds.

Uttej Singh presented a cheque of Rs. 15,01,000, MLA Chopal Balbir Singh Verma donated Rs. 1.21 lakh, Maa Kadhasan, village Deothi (Balsan) Rs. 51,000, Chureshwar Sewa Samiti, Chopal Rs. 5.51 lakh, M/S Annpurna Apple Associates Rs. 51,000, Rakesh Chhajta of village Maraog Rs. 40,000, Muslim Citizen Group Kumda Devat Rs. 35,500, Kamla Chauhan and Chureshwar Sports and Cultural Club Chopal Rs. 21,000 each to the Chief Minister towards HPSDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund.

MLA Balbir Singh Verma also contributed Rs. 1.11 lakh towards COVID-19 PM Care. Trilok Singh Rathore and Associate presented a cheque of rupees two lakh and Rakesh Chajta of Maroag village Rs. 11,000 towards this Fund.

Besides, Trilok Singh Rathore and Associate have also contributed Rs. 1.78 lakh and Balbir Singh Verma Rs. 51,000 towards SDM Chopal COVID-19 Care Fund.