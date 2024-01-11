In a dramatic turn of weather events, Himachal Pradesh braces itself for a trifecta of rain, snowfall and dense fog over the next three days. The state’s central and high mountainous regions are expected to be particularly affected by the changing weather conditions, triggered by the activation of a weak western disturbance.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the plain districts until January 12, adding layer of caution for residents. According to forecasts, dense fog is expected to envelop various areas, including Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib-Dhaula Kuan) and Solan (Baddi-Nalagarh), during the next two days. Commuters and residents are advised to exercise caution during the mornings when visibility may be significantly reduced.

Simultaneously, weather experts predict episodes of rain and snowfall in numerous central and high-hilly areas of the state on January 12, 16, and 17. While the current weather in the capital city, Shimla, and other parts of the state remains clear, fog in the plains disrupted normal activities in the morning.

The abrupt shift in weather conditions is attributed to the activation of a weak western disturbance. This weather phenomenon has the potential to bring about substantial changes, impacting temperature levels and atmospheric conditions.

As of now, the minimum temperatures in various key locations across Himachal Pradesh vary, reflecting the diverse climatic conditions within the state. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar -0.5, Bhuntar -1.0, Kalpa 0.0, Dharamshala 6.2, Una 2.0, Nahan 6.1, Keylong -6.1, Palampur 3.5, Solan 1.6, Manali 0.4, Kangra 3.3, Mandi -0.7, Chamba 2.8, Dalhousie 6.4, Jubbarhatti 8.2, Kufri 4.2, Kukumseri -9.8, Narkanda 2.0, Bharmour 4.8, Reckong Peo 2.1, Seaubag 0.3, Dhaulakuan 8.1, Barthin -0.4, Samdo -6.1, Paonta Sahib 8.0, Sarahan 3.5, and Dehra Gopipur recorded 7.0 degrees Celsius.