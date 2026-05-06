Shimla: Police evacuated the Rohru SDM office and judicial complex after a bomb threat poster was reported in Shimla, triggering an immediate security alert.

The threat emerged after a poster was found pasted on a wall near Bharari Road in the Eversani area close to Lakkar Bazar. The message warned of blowing up the SDM office and judicial complex in Rohru, prompting immediate concern within the administration.

Acting swiftly, the police cleared the premises as a precaution. Vehicles parked in the area were removed, and a strong police presence was deployed at the site. A bomb disposal squad was also called in to carry out a thorough search.

Officials said no suspicious object has been found so far, but the search operation and verification process are still underway. A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station, and further action is being taken.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the matter is under investigation. He appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid rumours, adding that the situation is under control.

The incident comes amid recent bomb threats sent via email to courts, government institutions, and private schools across Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla. Police and CID teams are working to identify those responsible for the threatening poster and are questioning people in the surrounding area.

Security has been tightened at key government buildings in the district as the probe continues.