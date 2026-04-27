Rohru (Shimla): A 26-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a stray bullet during alleged celebratory firing at a religious ceremony in Kulgaon under Chirgaon Police Station in the Rohru area of Shimla district.

The incident took place late last night during the consecration ceremony of a newly constructed temple. According to the Shimla Police, the shot was fired during the celebrations, and it struck the woman amid a large gathering of devotees.

The deceased has been identified as Ritika Betia (26), a resident of Bakora in Chirgaon. She died on the spot due to the gunshot injury. Ritika is survived by her two children.

Thousands of people had gathered for the ceremony when the firing occurred. Soon after the incident, police and administrative teams reached the spot and began a preliminary investigation. The body has been sent to Rohru Hospital for post-mortem.

Officials said that it is still unclear who fired the fatal shot. The police have started an investigation and are trying to identify the accused. No arrests have been made so far.