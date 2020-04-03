HRTC contributed 1-cr, HPTDC 14 Lakhs towards ‘HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

CM calls for generous donation towards COVID-19 Fund

Shimla: HP National Law University employees have contributed one day’s salary towards the ‘HP COVID19 Response Fund’.

HPNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr.) Nishtha Jaswal has extended sincere thanks to all the employees for contributing for the generous cause. Prof Jaswal said

“This is difficult time for the people and for the nation. The nation is under crisis in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Human sufferings on account of economic, health, emotional and social issues are grave. It is time for ‘we the people’ to perform our solemn duty towards the Nation and our fellow countrymen”

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) contributed Rs. 1 Crore towards ‘HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Transport Minister Gobind Thakur presented cheque to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on behalf of the Corporation.

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) also contributed Rs. 14,02,540 towards HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Gayatri Parivar, Himachal Pradesh also donated Rs. 1 Lakh to combat the pandemic.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also appealed to all the employees and pensioners of the state to voluntarily donate towards “Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s ‘COVID-19 Fund’. He said that the amount collected in this Fund would be helpful in tackling the Coronavirus epidemic in the country and the state.