Dharamshala — The demand to upgrade the Holi–Utrala road once again resonated in the Assembly on the second day of the winter session, with MLA Vipin Singh Parmar urging the government to expedite its declaration as a National Highway. Raising the matter through a Calling Attention Motion under Rule 62, Parmar said the road could redefine connectivity between Kangra and Chamba while significantly reducing travel time and boosting tourism.

Parmar said that people currently need to travel nearly 300 to 350 kilometres to reach Bharmour from Kangra, a distance that would shrink to just 73 kilometres once the Holi–Utrala stretch becomes a National Highway. He stressed that the route would not only ease regular movement for locals but also greatly benefit the large number of pilgrims visiting Mani Mahesh, one of North India’s most significant spiritual destinations.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, responding to the issue, acknowledged the importance of the project and said that 39 kilometres of the road lies in the Bharmour region of Chamba, while 32 kilometres falls in the Baijnath area of Kangra, which already holds strategic relevance. “This road is crucial for connecting remote regions with the mainstream and will open up new development possibilities,” he said.

He informed the House that the state government has already submitted a proposal to the Centre requesting NH status for the Holi–Utrala road, but approval is still awaited. In the meantime, the government is considering declaring it a major district road to ensure construction can begin without further delay. Singh also added that inclusion of the project in the PM Gati Shakti Yojana could accelerate its execution and contribute to regional prosperity.

Parmar reiterated that the road has the potential to transform tourism in the region, linking key destinations and improving accessibility for both residents and visitors. Enhanced connectivity, he said, would benefit lakhs of devotees undertaking the Mani Mahesh Yatra every year.