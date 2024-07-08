Aryabhatta Geo-informatics & Space Application Centre Tasked with Geo-Mapping Himachal Pradesh Police Boundaries

Shimla – In a significant move to enhance the efficiency and accountability of state police, the Himachal Pradesh Police has started a project to map the jurisdictional boundaries of its police stations. This initiative, directed by the Director General of Police (DGP), has been assigned to the Aryabhatta Geo-informatics & Space Application Centre (AGISAC). The task is a critical component in the effective implementation of the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) and demonstrates the commitment of the State Police to leverage advanced technology for improved policing and public safety.

The collaboration with AGISAC will integrate geo-spatial technology into police operations, enabling accurate mapping of various types of crimes occurring in different areas. This technological integration is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of law enforcement by facilitating targeted interventions and improving resource allocation based on crime trends and geographic areas.

Benefits of Geo-Mapping

Accurate Crime Mapping: Visualization of crime patterns and hotspots will enable targeted interventions. Efficient Resource Allocation: Police resources can be deployed more effectively based on crime trends and geographic data. Improved Coordination: Clear definition of jurisdictional boundaries will reduce overlaps and ambiguities, enhancing coordination between police stations. Better Response Time: Accurate location data will help law enforcement officials respond more quickly to incidents.

ASP Narveer Singh Rathore of Traffic, Tourist, and Railway Police highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “Geo-mapping of the boundaries of all police stations is being conducted to prevent road accidents and other criminal incidents and to map them on an online platform. The Geo-Informatics and Space Application Center has been entrusted with this task to prevent crimes by resorting to state-of-the-art technology.”

This collaboration between Himachal Pradesh Police and AGISAC represents a significant step towards modernizing policing practices in the state. By adopting innovative solutions, the Police aim to ensure the safety of its citizens and improve the overall effectiveness of law enforcement. The geo-mapping initiative is set to revolutionize the way crimes are tracked and managed, enhancing the capability of the police to maintain public safety and effectively respond to incidents.