Shimla: Police personnel across Himachal Pradesh have voiced their concerns in an open letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, questioning the government’s recent decision to end their free travel in HRTC buses. In the letter, the police employees clarified that their priority is not the reinstatement of free travel but rather the recognition and fulfilment of their constitutional rights.

The letter reflects a deep sense of frustration among the police force. The employees emphasized that while free travel in HRTC buses was a beneficial perk, it pales in comparison to the more significant issues they face. They urged the government to focus on addressing their fundamental rights, which they believe have been neglected for too long.

Police employees have highlighted that from the very start of their careers, they are bound by strict rules as members of a disciplined force. These rules prevent them from forming unions, going on strike, or expressing their grievances publicly, including on social media. The letter underscores the challenges this poses, as any attempt to speak out can lead to severe repercussions, including disciplinary actions.

The police personnel also drew attention to the disparities in the regularization process. Unlike other state employees who are regularized within three years, police employees must wait eight years for the same status. This delay, they argue, is unjust and demoralizing.

In addition to these issues, the letter points out the demanding work hours and inadequate leave policies. Unlike other government employees who work standard eight-hour shifts and enjoy public holidays, police personnel often find themselves working around the clock, unable to take even the minimal 12 days of casual leave they are entitled to each year.

The letter also touches on the substandard living conditions that many police personnel endure. The barracks, where they are housed, lack basic amenities, such as adequate lighting, water, and proper sanitation. The police employees expressed that these poor conditions further exacerbate their challenges.

Moreover, the outdated salary structure was highlighted as a major concern. Despite the increasing demands of their duties, police personnel continue to be paid according to a 12-year-old salary scale. The letter questions why their compensation has not been updated to reflect the current realities of their work.

The police personnel have appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to address these concerns. They are not asking for the reinstatement of free HRTC travel but for the recognition of their constitutional rights and improvements in their working conditions. The police force expressed hope that the Chief Minister will take their concerns seriously and take steps to address these longstanding issues.