Admit Cards for HP Jail Warder Exam Available from July 23; Exam at Government College Sanjauli, Mandi College, and Government College Dharamshala

Shimla — The written examination for the recruitment of 91 jail warders in Himachal Pradesh’s Prison and Correctional Services Department is scheduled to take place on July 28. The exam will commence at 12:00 noon, with centers established in Shimla, Dharamshala, and Mandi. Candidates who have successfully passed the physical efficiency test must report to their respective examination centers two hours in advance.

According to the Director General’s office, the designated examination center for candidates from Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur is Government College Sanjauli in Shimla. Superintendent of Prisons for District and Open Jail Bilaspur, Nokhu Ram Bhardwaj, stated that candidates from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Mandi will be taking their exam at Mandi College.

Similarly, Government College Dharamshala has been designated as the examination center for candidates from Kangra, Chamba, and Una. The Director General has urged all candidates to arrive at their centers by 10:00 am to ensure ample time for the check-in process before the exam begins.

Admit cards for the examination will be available for download starting July 23. Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the Prison and Correctional Services Department’s website at http://admis.hp.nic.in/hpprisons/ or from their registered email addresses.

Strict regulations will be enforced inside the examination halls. The use of mobile phones, calculators, electronic watches, or any other electronic devices and bags is strictly prohibited. Candidates are advised to bring only black and blue pens and a cardboard writing pad. For further inquiries, candidates can contact the department at 0177-2628852.