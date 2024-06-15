Blue Beacon Removed from Vehicle; Case Registered Against Fake Number Plate in Shimla

Una/Shimla – Claiming to be a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) proved very costly for a man from Punjab. The traffic police issued a challan to the fake DSP and also removed the blue beacon from his vehicle.

According to information from the authorities, the Una traffic police had set up a check post near Bane-di-Hatti. During this operation, a vehicle (PB 08FF-0885) coming from Mubarikpur was stopped for investigation by a team led by Traffic In-Charge Chief Constable Paramjeet. When the police inquired about the blue beacon on the vehicle, the driver, Param Singh, a resident of New Govind Nagar Sodal Road, Jalandhar, falsely claimed to be a DSP from Punjab and began threatening the officers for stopping his car.

When the investigating officers requested his identity card, Param Singh started making excuses. Consequently, the police issued a challan for his vehicle and removed the blue beacon. DSP Amb Vasudha Sood has confirmed the incident and the actions taken by the traffic police.

Fake Number Plate Incident in Shimla

In another case, Shimla police apprehended a driver using a vehicle with a fake number plate in Kufri during a routine blockade. When asked for the vehicle documents, the driver was unable to produce the necessary registration papers. As a result, the police have registered a case of fraud against the accused and initiated further action.

According to the details provided, ASI Sanjeet Kumar from the Tourist Police Assistance Cell in Kufri was on traffic duty on Bypass Road Kufri on Wednesday when an Innova car arrived from Shimla. The police stopped the vehicle for a routine check, and the driver identified himself as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Siwah, Panipat. The driver failed to produce the vehicle’s registration documents. A check on the e-challan app revealed that the Innova was registered in the name of Kamala Devi, a resident of Sector 13, Kurukshetra.

Bhushan Sharma, a police officer, explained that the vehicle number did not match the car in question, indicating that the driver was committing fraud by using a fake number plate. ASP Navdeep Singh stated that the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the IPC and have started further action.