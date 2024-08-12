Shimla – In a bold new initiative aimed at enhancing road safety, the Himachal Pradesh Police have announced that challans (fines) issued to drunk drivers will soon be displayed on electronic boards outside police stations. This move is part of a broader strategy to use digital technology to curb traffic violations and promote responsible driving across the state.

The decision, made during the recent monthly crime review meeting of Traffic, Tourist, and Railway (TTR) chaired by the Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma, to leverage technology for improved road safety.

In the initial phase, electronic boards will be installed at major police stations across all districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. These boards will not only display the challans of drunk drivers but also those of individuals arrested for violating other provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. This public display aims to serve as a deterrent to potential violators and ensure greater accountability on the roads.

“The Himachal Pradesh Police are taking proactive steps to reduce road safety challenges through the effective use of digital devices, gadgets, and technology. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Tourism, and Railways, Gurdev Chand Sharma.

In addition to the electronic boards, district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been empowered to hire cranes to remove wrongly parked vehicles, a common issue in congested areas. Funds will soon be allocated to districts like Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra to facilitate this initiative, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve road safety.

The DGP has also directed all District SPs and other officers to personally monitor sensitive areas during Navratri, fairs, and festivals, with a particular focus on violations related to the transportation of passengers in goods vehicles. Strict enforcement and action against violators have been mandated to ensure public safety during these high-traffic periods.

To further combat road accidents, particularly in the Una district, the police have been instructed to utilize technologies like Alco Sensors, Speed Radars, and the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). Other district SPs have been asked to identify the causes of road traffic accidents (RTAs) in their respective areas and implement corrective measures.

This comprehensive approach to road safety of the Himachal Pradesh Police is to reduce traffic-related incidents and ensure safer roads for all. The use of public shaming, combined with advanced technology, is expected to have a significant impact on driving behaviour across the state.