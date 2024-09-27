Shimla: A total of 152 police officers and employees from Himachal Pradesh, including 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, will be honoured with the prestigious Director General of Police (DGP) Disc Award for their exemplary work in 2023. The announcement was made by Director General of Police Dr. Atul Verma on Thursday, recognizing the officers’ commitment and dedication to maintaining law and order in the state.

Among the recipients are IPS officers Bimal Gupta, Dr. Aakriti Sharma, Bhagat Singh Thakur, Santosh Patial, Rahul Nath, Abhishek Dullar, Mayank Chaudhary, Shivani Mehla, Ashok Ratna, and Ilma Afroz. Notably, Bimal Gupta will be receiving the award for the fifth time, acknowledging his continued exceptional service.

DGP HP & all ranks of @himachalpolice proudly congratulate 152 officers for receiving the prestigious DGP's Disc Award 🏅 for their outstanding service in 2023.



Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to maintaining law and order 🛡️ across the state are truly commendable.👏 pic.twitter.com/PASQQbOaKP — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) September 26, 2024

Several other officers and personnel from various police units across the state will also be honoured, including Sub Inspector Jagdish Chand and ASI Narendra Singh Parmar of the Police Training College (PTC) in Deroh. Women Constable Madhu Sharma, Constables Lalit and Rajneesh from the First Armed Corps Junga, and Dr. Akriti Sharma, Commandant of First IRB Bangarh, are also among the awardees.

The awards will recognize personnel from all levels of the police force, from sub-inspectors to head constables, highlighting their contributions to keeping the state safe and secure.

List of Key Honorees:

: Bimal Gupta, Dr. Aakriti, Bhagat Singh Thakur, Santosh Patial, Rahul Nath, Abhishek Dullar, Mayank Chaudhary, Shivani Mehla, Ashok Ratna and Ilma Afroz. Other Recipients: Constable Shashi Pal, Ajay Kumar, and Women Constable Rajni Sharma from the Second IRB Sakoh, along with DSP Amar Singh, Sub Inspector Vidhi Chand, and Constable Vishal Sharma from the Fourth IRB Junglebari.

In addition to state-level units, police personnel from various districts, including Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra, will be honoured for their commitment. For instance, Sub Inspector Kumar and Head Constable Jaswant Kumar from District Mandi, ASI Arvind Kumar from Bilaspur, and Head Constable Ravi Kumar from Hamirpur are among those recognized.

Officers working in specialized branches like the State Vigilance, Intelligence, and Special Task Forces, such as DIG Rahul Nath, will also be honoured for their significant contributions in combating organized crime and corruption.

Vikramaditya Singh, who serves as SP in the Police District of Baddi, and DSP Naveen Jhalta from Kinnaur district, are also among the notable names on the list. Many of these officers were involved in crucial law enforcement operations throughout the year, earning them the DGP’s recognition for their work.

High-Level Recognition

The DGP Disc Award is one of the highest honours given by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department, recognizing the bravery, dedication, and exceptional performance of officers and personnel in the line of duty. The awarded officers are selected based on their outstanding service and contributions to maintaining public safety and order across the state.