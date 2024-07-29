Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,226 constable posts, incorporating new physical standards and eligibility criteria. For the first time, additional marks will be awarded based on the height of candidates, marking a significant shift in the recruitment process.

Under the revised rules, male candidates will receive points for their height as follows: no points for height less than 5 feet 7 inches; 1 point for heights between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches; 2 points for heights between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches; 3 points for heights between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches; 4 points for heights between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches; 5 points for heights between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet; and 6 points for heights above 6 feet. Female candidates will receive 1 point for heights between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 4 inches; 2 points for heights between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches; 3 points for heights between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches; 4 points for heights between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches; 5 points for heights between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches; and 6 points for heights above 5 feet 8 inches.

The recruitment process also includes rigorous physical tests. Male candidates must complete a 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes 30 seconds, while female candidates must finish an 800-meter race in 3 minutes 45 seconds. No separate chances will be provided for these races. Additionally, male candidates are required to complete a 1.35-meter high jump, while female candidates must complete a 1.10-meter high jump, with three attempts allowed. For the 100-meter race, male candidates must finish within 14 seconds, and female candidates within 17 seconds. The long jump requires male candidates to clear 4 meters and female candidates to clear 3 meters, with three attempts permitted.

The age eligibility criteria for police recruitment are also defined. General candidates must be between 18 to 26 years old, while Scheduled Caste-Tribe, Other Backward Classes, Gorkhas, and eminent sportspersons must be between 18 to 28 years old. Home Guards must be between 20 to 29 years old. The age of the candidates will be calculated as of January 1, 2024.

Additionally, for the first time, recruited candidates will undergo a commando course after their initial training. This enhancement in training aims to improve the operational capabilities and readiness of the recruits.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters has finalized and implemented these new recruitment terms, marking a significant shift in the recruitment process aimed at ensuring a more efficient and capable police force. The recruitment process is expected to start soon.