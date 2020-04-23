Shimla The Himachal Pradesh Government would adopt three-pronged strategy to tackle the menace of Coronavirus pandemic effectively in the State.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of Health and Family Welfare and Ayurveda Departments today in the wake of Coronavirus in the country as well as State, said that the State Government would increase capacity of investigation of samples of Coronavirus so that maximum people could be examined.

He said that Government would be identifying the three types of institutions where treatment of Coronavirus could be done. He said that asymptotic people would be kept in COVID care centres, Moderate symptomatic people would be kept in COVID Health Centres and severe symptomatic would be kept in COVID Hospitals.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the officers to ensure adequate availability of PPE kits, masks, ventilators etc. in the hospitals so that there was no complexity when the lockdown is over. He also discussed issue regarding homecoming of residents of the State from other parts of the country and directed the officers to prepare an effective plan in this regard.

Chief Minister said that as many as 8,847 persons had been kept under surveillance for coronavirus in the State so far, out of which 5637 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period and 3210 people were still under observation. He said that investigations of 280 persons for COVID-19 had been done in the State today out of which 40 samples have been found negative and report of 240 samples were still awaited. He said that 3994 persons had so far been investigated in the State for coronavirus.