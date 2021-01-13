Shimla: HeroMoto Corp has donated 2,000 PPE Kits to the Department of Health and Family Welfare here on Wednesday.

This is 4th time during the Coronavirus pandemic Hero MotoCorp has donated protection materials to Health warriors of this state under CSR activities, Dr Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director, Health Department

Earlier, Hero MotoCorp had donated specially designed first responder vehicles (FRVs) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Hero Motocorp, an Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.



