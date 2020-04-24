Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide financial assistance to all those frontline workers fighting the pandemic in different capacities, who might be exposed to the Coronavirus.

According to a notification, there was a need to provide financial security to all such employees and frontline workers who are involved in response, relief and containment measures of Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Government has decided that a sum of Rs. 50 lakh would be paid as Ex-Gratia out of HPSDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund to the next of kin of those officers and officials working in the State Government (except health workers) i.e. regular, outsourced, contractual, daily wagers and employees of SEHB Society of Municipal Corporation Shimla engaged in sanitation activities and working in different capacities for response, relief and containment measures of COVID-19, in case of their death due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Govt. of India, as well as other States Governments, has already provided such financial security measures to different categories of employees in the event of their death due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ministry of Health, GoI has already announced insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19.

Himachal Pradesh has so far tested 40 positive cases. Highest positive cases have reported in Una district. Six districts of the state haven’t tested any virus case so far.