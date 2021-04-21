Shimla: COVID-19 has posed unprecedented crises across the world and has created an environment of uncertainty and unwarranted stress across all age groups. Governments across nations have been juggling with all sorts of permutations and combinations to control the small virus from mutating and spreading to unknown territories.

Deliberating on the need for effective dissemination of factual information, Pradeep Kunwar, Chairman of the Shimla Chapter of Public Relations Society of India, pitched for an important role for Public Relations professionals in educating masses on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kunwar was speaking at the virtual deliberations on National Public Relations Day- 2021. Shimla chapter of PRSI was discussing the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the role of PR professionals in this hour of crisis.

Highlighting the role of media specially the Public Relation professionals, Kunwar stressed for providing factual information to avoid any confusion.

“PR personnel have to be very careful while informing the common masses as lot of rumours are also being spread on social media,” he said.

National Council member of the PRSI Yadvinder Singh Chauhan exhorted the young PR professionals to use the latest technologies for providing any information regarding Covid-19.

Life members of PRSI Aarti Gupta and Dr. Ranjit Singh Rana emphasised on the need to prepare IEC material for social media which could also be circulated amongst the common people so that there was no room for rumours.

Aarti Gupta stressed to educate people and motivate them to fight united against the Covid.