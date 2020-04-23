Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested another Coronavirus positive case. As per report case is related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. It’s reported that virus positive case was quarantined at Taruwala School at Poanta Sahib. His first report was tested negative but in latest report he was tested positive and shifted to the Baddi Hospital for the treatment.

With this, total Coronavirus positive cases have reached to 40. State has 17 active case and 18 cases have fully recovered. The state has tested 3994 person and today only 280 sample were tested at IGMC Shimla (96), Tanda Medical College (101), CRI Kasauli (46) and 37 were tested at IHBT Palampur. The state has put 8874 people under surveillance.

Meanwhile, nationwide Coronavirus positive cases have reached to 22000 and about 700 people have died from the virus. Maharashtra alone has about 6000 cases and 275 people have lost their lives. Gujarat and Delhi have tested 2407 and 2248 positive cases respectively.

In the neighboring states of Himachal Pradesh, Coronavirus cases are adding everyday. Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir has 427 positive cases, while Punjab and Haryana have tested 283 and 264 cases respectively. Union Territories Ladakh and Chandigarh have tested 18 and 28 cases. Uttrakhand has so far 46 positive cases.

At present 32 States and Union Territories have active Coronavirus cases. Total 4,578 patients have recovered nationwide.