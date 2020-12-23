Shimla: The State Government would frame an integrated Drug Prevention Policy for the State i.e State Policy of Drug Prevention, Treatment, Management and Rehabilitation/Social/Integration Programme.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a first meeting of HP Nasha Nivaran Board on Wednesday said that better coordination between the Police, Media and the Nasha Nivaran Board was vital for curbing the menace of drug abuse in the State. He said that a large number of drug peddlers were from the neighboring States.

Jai Ram Thakur said that State Government has decided to open six drug de-addiction centers in the State. He said that drug abuse also results in the increase in crime rate. He said that the State Government would also contemplating to frame SOPs to regulate and control already functioning integrated Rehabilitation Centres for addicts and de-addiction centres to ensure better services to the needy in the State.

The CM said that official surveys would be conducted to know the extent and pattern of drug production, diversion of psychotropic substances including Precursors and the Magnitude of drug abuse in the State. He said that existing State Narcotics Control Cell of the State Police would be strengthened to effectively tackle this menace.

Chief Minister said that in the wake of rising drug menace in the State, the Government has decided to introduce a chapter on ill-effects of drug abuse in the syllabus of government schools to sensitize the students. He said that the State Government has also brought a Bill for making drug trafficking a non-bailable offence.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said that executive committee of the Board would be constituted and regular meetings would be held for proper implementation of the recommendations of the Board. He said that all the line departments would work with greater coordination for synchronization of various initiatives of the State Government to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Drug Free State’.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that the Department has also strengthened its intelligence network so that information regarding drug trafficking and peddling could be shared. He said that the State Government has launched special drives to detect ND&PS cases that were launched periodically by the State Police.